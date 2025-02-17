Death of Nepalese Student in Odisha's KIIT University, PM Oli Steps In | 10 Points

Bhubaneswar: A Nepali student allegedly died by suicide in her hostel, leading to tensions inside the private institute, and after PM K P Sharma Oli’s intervention, the university reversed its decision to remove Nepali students from the campus.

The deceased, Prakriti Lamsal, was a student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), according to the university's registrar.

1. A Nepali student, Prakriti Lamsal, studying at KIIT in Odisha, allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room on Sunday.

2. The suicide sparked tensions on campus, many Nepali students were reportedly asked to leave from the hostel by KIIT authorities.

3. Evicted students were dropped off at Cuttack railway station without arrangements for their travel, and they were left without food, water, or money.

4. Struggling to secure reservations, many students boarded the Puri-Patna Express in a general compartment to return home.

5. Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli intervened, expressing concern over the incident on social media and working through diplomatic channels to address the issue.

6. Following Oli’s intervention, KIIT reversed its decision and invited Nepali students to return to campus and resume their classes.

7. The Nepalese Embassy in New Delhi sent two officers to counsel the affected students and ensure their safety and accommodation.

8. The deceased’s cousin filed a police complaint, alleging that a male student at KIIT had been blackmailing Prakriti, which may have led to her suicide.

9. The Infocity police registered a case of abetment to suicide, and the accused male student was arrested at the airport while trying to flee.

10. News of the death led to protests from students, including Nepali students, demanding justice and accountability for the incident.

Regarding the eviction of Nepali students from the hostel, KIIT clarified, "The administration made extensive efforts, engaging in counseling and discussions for over 10 hours to manage the situation peacefully. However, despite their best attempts, some protestors were unwilling to listen to the university authorities and continued to create disruptions, posing a challenge to law and order. They also blocked the main public road for hours, causing inconvenience and escalating tensions."

The university further added, "To ensure a smooth and unbiased investigation, Nepali students have been advised to return to their respective places voluntarily with the help of local guardians until the local inquiry is completed. The students are encouraged to return to the campus and will participate in normal academics, which will be restored very soon. Their academic aspects will not be disturbed during this period and will be taken care of by the university."

As a result, the temporary suspension of academic classes and hostel accommodations was immediately lifted. "This step has been taken purely to maintain peace and ensure that justice is served appropriately," KIIT authorities said.

Helpline Number to facilitate return of Nepali students to campus

A dedicated control room is open 24×7 at KIIT Campus 6 to facilitate the return of Nepali students to the KIIT campus. Additionally, a 24×7 helpline [+91 7847064550 & +91 7855029322] has been set up to provide support and guidance. We urge all Nepali students to reach out for any assistance. KIIT remains committed to their safety and well-being.

Control Room:

KIIT Campus 6, Control Room.

Contact +91 8114380770