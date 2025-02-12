Sleep, Hydrate, Exercise and Meditate: Deepika Padukone’s Mental Health Tips for Students at Pariksha Pe Charcha

New Delhi: The second episode of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' featured Bollywood megastar Deepika Padukone, who shared valuable tips on maintaining mental health and student well-being. The episode, which went live on Tuesday, focused on how students can better manage stress and prioritise their mental health, especially during exams.

Deepika, a strong advocate for mental health awareness, has been vocal about the importance of mental well-being for years. She opened up about her battle with depression in 2015 and later founded the 'Live, Love, Laugh' foundation to help others struggling with similar challenges. Throughout the episode, she emphasised the importance of maintaining a balanced approach to both academic and emotional well-being.

Recounting her childhood, Deepika shared anecdotes from her school days, recalling how she was always involved in extracurricular activities like fashion, dance, and sports. "... I was a very naughty child. I was always interested in extra-curricular activities... I used to get very excited for fashion, dance and sports day... I am fortunate that my parents didn't pressurise me for good marks." She also encouraged parents to recognise their children's potential beyond academics, urging them to understand and support their children's interests.

Addressing the stress that accompanies exams, Deepika explained, "... Being stressed is natural and it is a part of life. How we handle it, is the important thing... Having patience is important regarding the exams and the results... We can only do what is in our control, we can sleep well, hydrate well, exercise and meditate..."

Deepika also stressed the importance of open communication with parents. "Talk to your parents the night before exams," she advised.

"Identify the source of your stress and express it to someone you trust. It helps to recognise what is within your control, like whether you're prepared for the exams."