Delhi Airport Issues Fresh Advisory for Passengers As Dense Fog Disrupts Flights Ops

New Delhi: Delhi airport issued an advisory on Friday, as dense fog continued to blanket the city, causing major disruptions. Visibility in some areas of the national capital dropped to zero due to the thick fog, affecting airport operations.

In the advisory, the authorities state that planes that were not CAT III compliant would be disrupted.

Taking to social media X, the authority wrote in a post,"While landings and take offs continue at delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III complaint may get affected.

Passengers are requested to correct the airline concerned for updated flight information.

Any inconvience caused is deeply regretted."

The airport management asked passengers to check with their respective airlines for updated flight information, expressing regret for any inconvenience.

Indigo Issues Advisory Amid Fog in North India

Indigo airlines issued an advisory and stated that the flight schedules from the city and other Northern regions could be impacted.

Taking to social media X, the airline in a post wrote about the current fog conditions in North India.

"6ETravelAdvisory: With winter in full swing, many regions in Northern India are experiencing varying fog conditions. On some days, fog may be dense, while on others, lighter fog could still impact flight schedules," the post read.

Further, the post mentioned the prevailing low visibility situations impacting the flight schedules.

"6ETravelAdvisory: Delhi continues to experience significantly reduced visibility due to fog, impacting flight schedules," the post further read.

The airline ensured a smooth travel for the passengers.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to ensure smooth travel for everyone," the post further read.

Orange Alert Issued by IMD in Delhi

At 7 AM today, Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport reported zero visibility due to very dense fog. The visibility on all runways is in the range of 100 to 250 meters, with CAT-III operations in effect to ensure safe landings and take-offs under low-visibility conditions.

This severe fog, resulting in zero visibility at the airport, has been persistent since 11:30 PM last night and continues to affect operations, marking nearly 8 hours of zero visibility at IGI Airport.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi due to the dense fog, which is expected to persist throughout the day.