Delhi Authorities Issue Advisory to Prevent HMPV Breakout

New Delhi: Delhi health authorities on Sunday issued a guideline to ensure preparedness for potential health challenges related to the Human MetaPneumoVirus (HMPV) and other respiratory viruses.

Dr Vandana Bagga, Director General of Health Services, convened a meeting with chief district medical officers and the state programme officer of IDSP on Sunday to discuss preparedness to address respiratory illnesses in Delhi, according to a statement.

Hospitals have been instructed to promptly report cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) through the IHIP Portal as part of updated recommendations.

Mandatory measures include strict isolation protocols and adherence to universal precautions for suspected cases. Hospitals must also maintain thorough documentation of SARI cases and laboratory-confirmed influenza cases to ensure precise monitoring.

Additionally, hospitals are required to ensure the availability of essential treatments such as paracetamol, antihistamines, bronchodilators, cough syrups for mild cases, and oxygen supplies.

These guidelines follow reports of rising respiratory illnesses in China. However, updates from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the World Health Organization (WHO) confirm no significant surge in respiratory illnesses based on data as of January 2, 2025, according to an official statement.