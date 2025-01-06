Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 00:04 IST, January 6th 2025

Delhi Authorities Issue Advisory to Prevent HMPV Breakout

Delhi health authorities issued a guideline to ensure preparedness for potential health challenges related to HMPV and other respiratory viruses.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Authorities Issue Advisory to Prevent HMPV Breakout | Image: X

New Delhi: Delhi health authorities on Sunday issued a guideline to ensure preparedness for potential health challenges related to the Human MetaPneumoVirus (HMPV) and other respiratory viruses.

Dr Vandana Bagga, Director General of Health Services, convened a meeting with chief district medical officers and the state programme officer of IDSP on Sunday to discuss preparedness to address respiratory illnesses in Delhi, according to a statement.

Hospitals have been instructed to promptly report cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) through the IHIP Portal as part of updated recommendations.

Mandatory measures include strict isolation protocols and adherence to universal precautions for suspected cases. Hospitals must also maintain thorough documentation of SARI cases and laboratory-confirmed influenza cases to ensure precise monitoring.

Additionally, hospitals are required to ensure the availability of essential treatments such as paracetamol, antihistamines, bronchodilators, cough syrups for mild cases, and oxygen supplies.

These guidelines follow reports of rising respiratory illnesses in China. However, updates from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the World Health Organization (WHO) confirm no significant surge in respiratory illnesses based on data as of January 2, 2025, according to an official statement.

(With PTI inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 00:04 IST, January 6th 2025

Recommended

Never Say Minorities Not Safe in India: Kiren Rijiju; Owaisi Counters
India News
13 Students Injured as Picnic Bus Catches Fire in Tripura's Mohanpur
India News
Stree 3: Akshay Is 'Thanos' Of Horror Comedy Universe, Says Dinesh Vijan
Entertainment News
Pushpa 2 Scripts History, Hindi Version Crosses ₹800 Cr in India
Entertainment News
Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Game Changer, Fateh And More
Entertainment News
Suresh Gopi Requests Mohanlal To Bring Back Old AMMA Members
Entertainment News
Bengal CM to Felicitate 95 Fishermen Released From Bangladeshi Jail
India News
PM Modi's 'AAPda' Dig at AAP, Arvind Kejriwal Hits Back | LIVE
India News
Injury Scare for Naomi Osaka Ahead of Australian Open
SportFit
SC To Hear Contempt Plea Over Non-Compliance of Order on Dallewal
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: