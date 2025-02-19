BJP Protests Against Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark in Kolkata | LIVE

BJP Protests Mamata's "Mrityu Kumbh" Remark in Kolkata | LIVE | Image: x

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath strongly criticized the opposition for maligning the Maha Kumbh. He targeted every opposition member who questioned or bad-mouthed the Kumbh.

He slammed Samajwadi leader Akhilesh Yadav and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for calling 'Maha Kumbh' as 'Mrityu Kumbh'. He also took a strong stand against Lalu Yadav's 'Maha Kumbh Faltu' remark.

He further stated that those who are insulting the Maha Kumbh lack knowledge of Sanatan Dharma.