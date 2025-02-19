Updated 17:07 IST, February 19th 2025
BJP Protests Against Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark in Kolkata | LIVE
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath strongly criticized the opposition for maligning the Maha Kumbh. He targeted every opposition member who questioned or bad-mouthed the Kumbh.
He slammed Samajwadi leader Akhilesh Yadav and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for calling 'Maha Kumbh' as 'Mrityu Kumbh'. He also took a strong stand against Lalu Yadav's 'Maha Kumbh Faltu' remark.
He further stated that those who are insulting the Maha Kumbh lack knowledge of Sanatan Dharma.
17:07 IST, February 19th 2025
Brajesh Pathak slams WB CM for anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks
On West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark for #MahaKumbh2025, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak says, "Be it Samajwadi Party or Mamata Banerjee, everyone has completely come out against Sanatan Dharma. They should apologise to the public. In the coming times, the public will not forgive them... Such statements are made only under the politics of appeasement ..."
17:03 IST, February 19th 2025
Congress MP Rajani Patil criticizes new CEC appointment
On the appointment of the new Chief Election Commissioner, Rajani Patil, Congress MP, says, " Rahul Gandhi has given a dissent note. When the court's decision was against them, they (central govt) should have stopped the appointment, this was our demand too. But, they didn't stop this...earlier the selection committee had Chief Justice of India in it but they removed him and added a cabinet minister to it"
16:50 IST, February 19th 2025
Karnataka Lokayukta issues notice to complainant in MUDA case
In the MUDA scam case, Karnataka Lokayukta Police says there is a lack of evidence against Accused 1 to 4 (Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, his wife and others), issues notice to the complainant Snehamayi Krishna
16:19 IST, February 19th 2025
Protest in Kolkata over CM Mamata's remark on Kumbh
Massive Protest in West Bengal's Kolkata Over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark.
16:13 IST, February 19th 2025
'Delhi will enter into new era' says BJP leader Ajay Alok
xOn the announcement of Delhi CM, BJP leader Ajay Alok says, "Delhi will enter into a new era tomorrow with a new morning and BJP, with a new face, colour, attitude and commitment will form govt in Delhi. Delhi will be developed actually like the capital of the country..."
16:03 IST, February 19th 2025
'Bhagwant Mann will be the Eknath Shinde of AAP' says Congress MP
Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa says, "...The BJP and (Punjab CM) Bhagwant Mann are one. Bhagwant Mann will be the Eknath Shinde of Aam Aadmi Party..."
15:53 IST, February 19th 2025
Eknath Shinde calls Rahul Gandhi's statement on 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' insulting
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, "Today is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary. On this occasion, Shiv Jayanti is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country and Maharashtra... On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi's statement is very insulting... This is not only an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but also to crores of Shiv devotees and Maharashtra... He (Rahul Gandhi) has also insulted Savarkar ji many times... He should apologize for this mistake."
15:11 IST, February 19th 2025
Omar Abdullah Says Govt, People Need to Work Collectively to Tide Over Water Crisis in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir is staring at a water crisis this year due to a massive deficit in rainfall, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday, calling for a more proactive approach and collective efforts towards water management and conservation. Kashmir has witnessed a dry winter this year with an 80 per cent deficit of rainfall overall this year, raising the possibility of drought in the valley this summer.
15:10 IST, February 19th 2025
Assam: Mising Tribe Celebrates the 'Ali Ai Ligang' Festival in Jorhat
Assam's largest tribal community, The Mising tribe, celebrated the Ali Ai Ligang (first sowing of roots and fruits The meaning of Ali is seeds or roots, and Ai means fruit, while Ligang means to sow) festival in Shankarpur, Jorhat with great enthusiasm and cultural fervour on the first Wednesday of the month of Fagun.
15:10 IST, February 19th 2025
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Delhi HC Asks Railways to Take Note of PIL Raising Concerns
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Railways to examine the fixing of maximum passengers and sale of platform tickets -- issues raised in a PIL over the recent stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station. A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhayaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela asked the authorities concerned to state in its affidavit, the details of its measures on the issues.
14:24 IST, February 19th 2025
Road Crash in UP Leaves 17 Seriously Injured
A roadways bus collided head-on with a tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane here early Wednesday, leaving 17 people seriously injured, police said.The incident took place around 4:30 AM at the Jahangirabad crossroads on the Budaun-Meerut Highway. The bus was en route from Budaun to Delhi when it collided with the tractor-trolley coming from the opposite direction, Sahaswan Circle Officer Karmveer Singh said.
13:33 IST, February 19th 2025
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Meets CDS General Anil Chauhan
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday met the CDS General Anil Chauhan in Vidhan Sabha, Dehradun.
Meanwhile, Dhami today said that the government is the protector of the state, culture and original form, as per a CMO release.
The Chief Minister said that fully respecting the long-standing demand of the people of the state and their sentiments, today the cabinet has approved the strict land law, the release mentioned.
13:24 IST, February 19th 2025
Four College Students Drown in Gujarat's Valsad
Four college students drowned in a river while out on a picnic in Valsad district of Gujarat, police said on Wednesday.A group of eight students of KBS College in Vapi had gone for a picnic at Pandav Kund, the spot where the Koli river originates, on Tuesday evening, Superintendent of Police Karanraj Vaghela said.
12:58 IST, February 19th 2025
Republic Exclusive: Jhuggi Pradhan to Welcome PM Modi in Delhi CM's Oath Ceremony
12:47 IST, February 19th 2025
BJP Begins Legislative Party Meeting at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg
12:30 IST, February 19th 2025
Swati Maliwal Urges Kejriwal to Make Dalit LoP in Delhi,
Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Wednesday wrote a letter to Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal urging him to announce a Dalit leader as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.
Swati Maliwal said that Kejriwal had promised to make a Dalit Deputy CM in Punjab during the 2022 assembly elections but later 'backtracked' on his promise. Maliwal urged him to make a Dalit LoP and pay "true tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar.
12:09 IST, February 19th 2025
J-K Staring at Water Crisis This Year: CM Omar Abdullah
Jammu and Kashmir is staring at a water crisis this year, the state's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday. The CM said he is also reviewing various measures the state's Jal Shakti department intends to take to deal with the crisis.
"J&K is staring at a water crisis this year. It's not a recent phenomenon. Actually, it's been building up for a few years now. While the government will have to adopt a more proactive approach for water management & conservation, it can't just be a government centric approach," read an X post by the CM.
12:08 IST, February 19th 2025
First Pic of Invitation Card for Delhi CM Oath Ceremony Surfaces
11:53 IST, February 19th 2025
9th Edition of Asia Economic Dialogue to be Held in Pune from Feb 20-22
The ninth edition of the flagship Asia Economic Dialogue (AED) will be hosted in Maharashtra's Pune over three days starting February 20, exploring key contemporary topics in geoeconomics, including AI and automation, and impact of climate change on global economy.
AED 2025 will bring together political leaders and senior government officials, a diverse group of academicians, policymakers and industry experts from India and abroad for deliberations with a forward-leaning agenda, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.
11:28 IST, February 19th 2025
Vivek Joshi Assumes Charge as Election Commissioner
Vivek Joshi on Wednesday assumed charge as the Election Commissioner in pursuance of the Ministry of Law and Justice, Gazette notification dated February 17, 2025.
Joshi is a 1989 batch officer of the IAS of Haryana Cadre.
Meanwhile, newly appointed Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar also took charge and in his message to the voters said that the first step for nation building was voting.
11:27 IST, February 19th 2025
3 killed In Hit-And-Run Incident in UP's Hardoi
Three people were killed and another was injured when their motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle in the Sandi police station area here, police said on Wednesday. The victims — Golu Kashyap (22), Sandeep Kashyap (24), and Ramkhelavan Saxena (25) — were residents of Kakra village in Harpalpur Kotwali area of Hardoi, they said.
11:07 IST, February 19th 2025
Jaishankar to Visit South Africa for G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be on a two-day visit to South Africa beginning February 20 to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the MEA announced on Wednesday.
The minister is expected to hold a few bilateral meetings on the margins of the meet.
South Africa is currently the chair of the influential grouping.
10:10 IST, February 19th 2025
New Delhi CM to Take Oath Tomorrow 10 AM at Ramlila Maidan
10:04 IST, February 19th 2025
Maha Kumbh: Former ISRO Chairman S Somnath Takes Holy Dip in Triveni Sangam
Former ISRO Chairman S Somnath, along with his family, participated in the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj and took a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam and offered prayers at the world's largest spiritual gathering.
Taking to social media, X, the Former ISRO Chairman, wrote, "Maha Kumbh was experienced as humanity's search for the connection to the universe and have the 'Amrut', the nectar of life. I had a blissful snan at the Triveni Sangam in the company of Sadhus."
10:01 IST, February 19th 2025
Maha Kumbh: Over 3.09 million Devotees Take Holy Dip in Triveni Sangam Till 8 AM
Devotees continue to arrive in large numbers at Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh teeth kshetra to take a holy dip.
With over 3.09 million (30.94 lakhs) devotees taking the holy dip on Wednesday till 8 am, the total number of devotees taking the holy dip has crossed over 555.6 million (55.56 crores), as per the UP Information Department.
09:36 IST, February 19th 2025
PM to Lay Foundation Stone for World's Second Highest Trek in Uttarakhand
09:24 IST, February 19th 2025
Gyanesh Kumar Takes Charge as New Chief Election Commissioner, Replaces Rajiv Kumar
09:07 IST, February 19th 2025
Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Murder in UP's Gonda
A local court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,10,000 after convicting him of murder.
The verdict was delivered on Tuesday following the killing of a youth in the district.
Assistant District Government Advocate (Criminal), Vinay Kumar Singh, said that the case dates back to February 6, 2020 when in a police complaint filed at the Katra Bazar police station a named Mukesh was accused of murdering one Bhim Singh (27) by slitting his throat with a knife.
09:06 IST, February 19th 2025
Kerala to Launch First Ever Project on Collection, Disposal of Expired Medicines
08:49 IST, February 19th 2025
Telangana: Two TGSRTC Buses Gutted in Fire at Kuhaiguda Depot
Two Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) buses were engulfed in flames after a fire broke out in a bus parked at the Kushaiguda bus depot in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, as per officials.
No casualties have been reported so far, as per the fire department.
Fire officials rushed to the spot upon receiving information, and the fire was brought under control.
08:14 IST, February 19th 2025
Prayagraj Railway Station Administration Implements Separate Entry for Passengers with Confirmed Ticket
08:11 IST, February 19th 2025
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Attends Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Birth Anniversary
08:09 IST, February 19th 2025
Court Sets Aside Order of FIR Against Serving Judge
07:52 IST, February 19th 2025
Budget Session of Himachal Assembly to Commence on March 10
07:50 IST, February 19th 2025
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Offer Floral Tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji in Chembur on his Birth Anniversary
07:48 IST, February 19th 2025
7 Students Suspended for Allegedly Ragging Junior in Government College in Thiruvananthapuram
07:26 IST, February 19th 2025
SC to Hear Petitions Against CEC Appointment Process Today
07:08 IST, February 19th 2025
Three-Year-Old Dies After Falling into Pit
"Three-Year-Old Dies After Falling into Pit
07:05 IST, February 19th 2025
Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan Takes Holy Dip at Sangam Today
06:55 IST, February 19th 2025
BJP Forms Government in Delhi After 27 Years, MP Calls it 'Historic Moment'
Published 07:01 IST, February 19th 2025