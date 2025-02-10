Delhi CM Battle: Is BJP Considering a Woman Leader? Top Names in the Race

New Delhi: As the race for Delhi’s next Chief Minister intensifies, speculation is rife over whether the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) will choose a woman to the top post. Though an official announcement is awaited, several names have surfaced, and political observers are wondering if the party will spring a surprise by selecting a fresh face.

The BJP has a history of appointing relatively lesser-known leaders as chief ministers. Recent examples include Mohan Yadav in Madhya Pradesh , Bhajanlal Sharma in Rajasthan , Vishnu Deo Sai in Chhattisgarh , Pushkar Singh Dhami in Uttarakhand, and Mohan Charan Majhi in Odisha .

Given this trend, could Delhi also see an unexpected pick for the CM post?

"You never know... The national leadership can introduce an entirely new face who meets the expectations of the people and is capable of leading Delhi effectively", a senior BJP leader told PTI.

As per the BJP leader considerations may include an MLA from a Purvanchal background, a Sikh leader, or a woman candidate, depending on the political strategy at play.

Women BJP Leaders in Contention for Delhi CM

Amidst speculation, 5 women leaders from the BJP have emerged as potential contenders:

Shikha Roy – Defeated AAP’s senior leader Saurabh Bhardwaj in Greater Kailash during the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

Rekha Gupta – Secured victory in the Shalimar Bagh constituency, defeating AAP's Bandana Kumari by a margin of 29,595 votes.

Bansuri Swaraj – Daughter of former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, who won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the New Delhi constituency.

Poonam Sharma – Won the Wazirpur Assembly seat, defeating AAP’s Rajesh Gupta by 11,425 votes.

Neelam Pahelwan – Clinched victory in the Najafgarh constituency, defeating AAP’s Tarun Kumar by 29,009 votes.

Delhi’s Women Chief Ministers So Far

In the past, Delhi has seen 3 women Chief Ministers

Sushma Swaraj (BJP)

Sheila Dikshit ( Congress )

Atishi (AAP)