Delhi Election: Atishi Trails in Kalkaji, Rival Bidhuri Says AAP Will Be 'Eliminated'

New Delhi: Chief Minister Atishi was trailing BJP rival Ramesh Bidhuri by 1,149 votes from Kalkaji seat at the end of the first round of counting for the Delhi Assembly polls, the Election Commission website showed.

Bidhuri said the AAP would be "eliminated" from Delhi.

"The people will give the BJP a decisive mandate. Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, Delhi will progress along with the rest of the country. I can confidently say that the AAP will be eliminated from the national capital," he said.

The voters in Kalkaji have prioritised development and will support the BJP, he said.

Asked if he would be the BJP's chief ministerial candidate, Bidhuri said, "It does not matter at all. I have been MLA three times and MP two times, positions do not matter to us." "I am here to serve the citizens. I belong to a party that works for the public," he added.

Early counting trends showed the BJP leading in 42 seats, while the AAP was ahead in 27. The Delhi Assembly has 70 seats.