Delhi Elections: People Endorsed PM Modi's Guarantees, Says Haryana CM Saini

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the people of Delhi endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees, and asserted that the national capital would now stride firmly towards a "Viksit Bharat".

He added that Modi's policies will now be implemented in Delhi, ensuring that the people benefit from welfare schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and access to clean drinking water.

Addressing a press conference at Haryana Bhawan, the BJP leader said the people of Delhi responded to AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's "deceitful promises" by voting him out of power.

The BJP swept to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats. AAP won 22 seats while the Congress drew a blank in the polls held on February 5.

Saini claimed that the people will also oust the "AAP-da (disaster)" from power in Punjab like they did in Delhi.

With this historic win, Delhi will now stride forward firmly towards a "Viksit Bharat", he added.