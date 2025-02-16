Delhi LG VK Saxena Edits His Tweet And Deletes References To Casualties In New Delhi Railway Station Stampede

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Delhi LG VK Saxena minutes after his tweet on New Delhi Railway Station stampede in which he informed about loss of lives edited his post and deleted references to the casualties in the tragic incident. At least 15 people including 3 children have died after unprecedented rush erupted at the station.

In the original version of his tweet, LG VK Saxena wrote, "There has been an unfortunate and tragic incident of loss of lives and injuries due to disorder and stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My deepest condolences to the families of victims of this tragedy.”

“Have spoken to Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner and asked them to address and redress the situation. CS has been asked to invoke DDMA measures & deploy relief personnel. All hospitals are in readiness to address related emergencies. Have instructed CS and CP to be at the site and take control of relief measures. I am constantly monitoring operations,” the Delhi LG informed.

However, minutes after his tweet, the LG edited his post and wrote, “There has been an unfortunate incident at New Delhi Railway Station. Have spoken to Chief Secretary & Police Commissioner and asked them to address the situation. Chief Secretary has been asked to deploy relief personnel. Have instructed chief secretary and commissioner of police to be at the site and take control of relief measures. I am constantly monitoring operations.”

Eyewitnesses recount horror at New Delhi railway station

Pappu, a resident of Bihar who lost his mother in the stampede, said, “My mother died in the stampede. We were going to our home…”

Another eyewitness said, “...There was no one to control the crowd... It was announced that the train coming on platform number 12 will come on platform number 16. So the crowd came from both sides and a stampede occurred... some people were taken to the hospital...”

"There was no RPF or police at the station (New Delhi Railway Station)... There was a huge rush at the station... More than 30 people have been injured... My relative has been admitted to the hospital", said another eyewitness.

A video from the railway station showed some passengers being rescued on goods trolleys as they were being evacuated from a train.