Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:52 IST, January 4th 2025

Delhi LG VK Saxena Inaugurates 10-acre Park in Daryaganj

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday inaugurated a 10-acre DDA park in Daryaganj, an official statement said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena inaugurated a 10-acre DDA park in Daryaganj | Image: X@DelhiLG

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday inaugurated a 10-acre DDA park in Daryaganj, an official statement said.

The park, Kranti Udyan, is part of the larger project of redevelopment of four parks contiguous to the Walled City along the Mahatma Gandhi Marg, opposite the Samadhi Complex, it stated.

It aims to integrate and develop parks spanning 35 acres across around 1.7 kilometres along the Ring Road. Inspired by the Kartavya Path near India Gate, the project is designed to offer similar recreational opportunities to the people in lush green settings, the statement said.

The project combines a formal garden, a neighbourhood park, and a Mughal garden against the backdrop of heritage monuments. It has been redeveloped under the guidance and supervision of the LG, it said.

On May 6, 2023, the LG visited the four parks along Mahatma Gandhi Marg — Delhi Chalo Park, Ghata Maszid Park, Urdu Academy Park, and Sadbhavana Park. Because the site falls under protected and regulated zones of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), all plans were formally approved by the ASI and the National Monument Authority, it said.

Two of these parks, Ghata Maszid Park and Urdu Academy Park, were combined and have been renamed Kranti Udyan, the statement said.

Spanning nearly 10 acres, Kranti Udyan emphasises organic forms and is designed as a neighbourhood park, it said.

Its key features include two seating pavilions, terraced lawns, a shaded senior citizens' plaza, children's play areas, a multipurpose playground, an open gym, and other public facilities, it stated.

The two pavilions feature distinctive sculptural concepts, lending each its own identity. The park's design draws visitors closer to the adjacent old wall, enhancing appreciation of its heritage context.

One of the edge courts highlights its proximity to the Old City wall and one of the thirteen darwazas of Shahjahanabad. Construction materials include 'murram,' grit finish, and CC pavers, with the green areas divided into lawns and low-maintenance plantings that create a dramatic visual effect, it said.

Adjacent sites on both sides of Kranti Udyan are under construction, each employing a different concept, and are expected to be completed soon for the benefit of the people of Delhi, the statement said.

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:52 IST, January 4th 2025

Recommended

Inde News Reaches 10 Mn Subscribers, Awarded YouTube Diamond Play Button
Initiatives
Allu Arjun Shuns Pushpa 2 Look, Sports New Haircut After 5 Years
Entertainment News
B'desh Poll Body To Investigate All Elections Held During Awami League
World News
Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Personnel and Maoists In C'Garh
India News
India is Ahead of Other Countries in Green Hydrogen Sector: Union Min
India News
Indian Man Sets Guinness World Record For Stopping 57 Fans With Tongue
India News
Uttar Pradesh Government To Restore 500-Year-Old Sondhan Fort In Sambhal
India News
UCC to be Implemented in Uttarakhand This Month: CM Dhami | LIVE
India News
MP to Relaunch State-Run Bus Services After 20 Years: CM Mohan Yadav
India News
Sunita Addresses Govinda's Bullet Injury: Would've Shot Him In Chest
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: