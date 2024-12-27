Delhi-NCR Air Quality Sees Significant Improvement Amid Rainfall, GRAP-III Measures Withdrawn

New Delhi: The GRAP-III measures have been revoked in Delhi-NCR by the pollution management commission after the continuous rainfall resulted in improvements in the air quality. Amidst continuous rainfall, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR, after noticing improved AQI. Earlier, the commission had revoked the GRAP-IV measures after a slight improvement in the air quality was recorded in the NCR.

However, measures under Stage 1 and Stage 2 will remain in force to manage pollution levels in the region. The CAQM, on Friday, issued a notification, stating, "The Commission, as per the Hon'ble Supreme Court directions dated 25.11.2024 and 05.12.2024, comprehensively revised the schedule of GRAP and submitted it to the Supreme Court on 12.12.2024. The revised schedule was issued on 13.12.2024 for immediate implementation."

On December 16, AQI Recorded At 401 In Delhi

The Supreme Court had previously directed the CAQM to implement Stage-III measures if the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeded 350 as a precautionary measure. If the AQI crossed 400 on any given day, Stage-IV measures were to be reintroduced. This directive was reiterated in subsequent orders issued by the court on December 12 and 19.

Earlier, on December 16, the AQI of Delhi breached the 350 mark and reached 401 at around 10 pm, prompting the Sub-Committee to invoke Stage-III and Stage-IV measures of GRAP. However, with the improvement in air quality, Stage IV was revoked on December 24. As of December 27, Stages I, II, and III of the revised GRAP schedule remain in effect.

The CAQM noted a downward trend in the AQI levels on December 27, prompting the Sub-Committee to review the air quality scenario and forecasts from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and IITM.

"Observing a downward trend in the AQI levels of Delhi on 27.12.2024, the Sub-Committee on GRAP further reviewed the air quality scenario in the region as well as the IMD/IITM forecasts," the order stated.

Rainfall Brings Relief to Delhi-NCR

The recent rainfall in Delhi-NCR has helped reduce pollution levels, but it also caused disruptions in many parts of the city. The rain started around 2.30 am on December 27.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rain was caused by a western disturbance interacting with easterly winds. This led to light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms over northwest and central India, including Delhi-NCR.

Despite rainfall, the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 11°C, which is 2.8 degrees above normal.

Rainfall Data

According to the data shared by the weather department, by 11.30 am, different locations in Delhi recorded varying amounts of rainfall. Some of the rainfall data includes: