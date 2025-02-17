4.0 Earthquake Hits Delhi-NCR: How to Track Quakes, Tools and Methods | EXPLAINED

Delhi-NCR felt strong tremors early Monday after a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck the national capital. The tremors, lasting only a few seconds, were strong enough to be felt in residential areas, triggering panic among residents. As a safety measure, many quickly evacuated their homes. There are currently no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

How to Track Earthquakes?

Earthquakes are monitored using a variety of tools and methods, including seismometers, GPS stations, and online mapping systems. Seismometers detect ground motion caused by seismic waves, providing data on the location, magnitude, and depth of earthquakes. GPS stations measure ground displacements that can indicate tectonic movements leading to earthquakes.

Online maps and real-time trackers aggregate data from these sources to provide immediate updates on seismic activity worldwide. These technologies play a crucial role in understanding and responding to earthquake events, aiding in early warning systems and disaster preparedness efforts globally.

How to Track Earthquakes in India?

To monitor earthquakes in India, you can rely on the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the authoritative body overseeing seismic activity across the country. The NCS website provides updates on recent tremors, detailing their location, magnitude, and depth. It offers a live earthquake tracker for real-time updates on seismic events. This resource is invaluable for staying informed about earthquake activity, and ensuring you have access to timely and accurate information.

How Earthquakes are Located?

Earthquakes are located using a method that involves measuring the time difference between the arrivals of P-waves (primary waves) and S-waves (secondary waves) at multiple seismograph stations. By analyzing these time intervals, scientists can determine the distance from each station to the Earthquake 's epicentre using travel-time tables and curves.