Updated 07:49 IST, February 17th 2025
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: Why Earthquakes Occur and What Precautions to Take?
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: Tremors were felt at approximately 5:35 am on Monday. To stay safe during an earthquake, it's essential to take precautions.
- India News
- 2 min read
Share
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR on Monday around 5:35 am. It occurred at a depth of five kilometers with its epicenter near Delhi. The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, were strong enough to be felt in residential areas, causing panic among residents.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 17-02-24, 5:36 AM IST, Lat: 28.59°N & Long:77.16°E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 9km E of New Delhi,” NCS posted on X.
Why Earthquakes Occur?
Earthquakes occur due to the sudden release of energy in the Earth's crust, typically caused by tectonic plate movements. These movements create seismic waves that can result in shaking of the ground, potentially causing significant damage to buildings and infrastructure.
What Precautions to Take?
Taking precautions during an earthquake is crucial for personal safety. Identify sturdy furniture or structures to take cover under, away from windows and heavy objects. Secure heavy furniture and appliances to prevent them from tipping over.
Ensure emergency supplies like water, food, medications, and a flashlight are readily available in a designated kit. Stay informed about local earthquake safety protocols and evacuation routes. Here are ten specific safety precautions to consider:
- Secure Heavy Objects: Anchor large furniture and appliances to walls or floors.
- Identify Safe Zones: Know safe spots indoors away from windows and hazards.
- Drop, Cover, Hold On: Practice this drill to protect yourself during shaking.
- Stay Informed: Follow local earthquake preparedness guidelines and alerts.
- Plan Evacuation Routes: Identify evacuation paths and meeting points.
- Gas and Electricity: Know how to safely shut off utilities if instructed or necessary.
- Emergency Kit: Prepare a kit with water, non-perishable food, medications, and first aid supplies.
- Secure Hazardous Materials: Store chemicals and flammable materials safely.
- Building Safety: Retrofit older buildings to meet current earthquake safety standards.
- Family Communication: Have a communication plan in place for emergencies.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published 06:30 IST, February 17th 2025