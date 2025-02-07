Delhi-NCR Schools Shift to Online Classes After Bomb Threats, Probe On

New Delhi: Schools in Delhi and NCR received bomb threats on Friday, prompting immediate closures and a switch to online classes.

A guardian of one student shared that they received news of the closure and online classes just today, suspecting it was due to the bomb threat.



"School administration is saying that school is closed today, and the classes will run online... They said nothing, but I think it's because of the bomb threat," he said.



Earlier today, several schools in Delhi and Noida received a bomb threat. The police have started an investigation and Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) is being followed.



Ahlcon International School in Delhi's Mayur Vihar-1 informed Pandav Nagar police station that an email was received through email to the principal of the school today regarding a bomb threat.

According to the police, the information was provided at 6:40 am. It was shared with the control room. The bomb disposal squad of East District was informed accordingly. Station Head Officer (SHO) Pandav Nagar along with staff reached the school.

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) checked the school premises and nothing suspicious was found.

The Principal of the school also informed the parents through email that due to the threat to the safety of students, the campus would be closed on Friday.



Shiv Nadar School in Noida also received a threat. Afterwards, the Noida police, bomb squad, fire brigade, Dog Squad, and BDDS team immediately checked all the places.

"Senior police officers are present on the spot. The cyber team is investigating the email. The public is requested not to pay heed to the rumours and maintain patience," the Noida police said.

St Stephens College in North Delhi was also among the educational institutions that received the threat.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, North District, today at 07:42 AM a bomb threat via email was received by the college. "Our BDT is on the ground and doing a check," the police said.