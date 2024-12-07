Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Delhi Police Arrest Man in Anti-Drug Drive, Seizes 2kg Cannabis Worth Rs 10 Lakh

Published 17:51 IST, December 7th 2024

Delhi Police Arrest Man in Anti-Drug Drive, Seizes 2kg Cannabis Worth Rs 10 Lakh

Delhi Police arrested a man and seized two kilograms of cannabis, valued at Rs 10 lakh, as part of their ongoing Anti-Drug campaign.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Representative | Image: Shutterstock

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday, arrested a man and seized two kilograms of cannabis, valued at Rs 10 lakh, as part of their ongoing Anti-Drug campaign, police said.

The police have identified the accused as Ram Tamang, originally from Assam, who has been living in Delhi for the past 20 years.

Ankit Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South, told news agency, "We have arrested a man namely Ram Tamang. We have been running an anti-drug campaign for a few days. There was a case against Tamang in 2020 and when surveillance was kept on him, it was found that he used to sell cannabis in small packets. More than two kg of cannabis has been recovered, it could be worth Rs 10 lakhs. He is a resident of Assam but has been living in Delhi for 20 years."

Delhi Police Takes Action

Notably, on December 1, Delhi Police launched a comprehensive month-long campaign against drugs, amid ongoing preparations for the New Year celebration in the National capital.

According to Delhi Police, it is working rigorously on a zero-tolerance policy against narcotics and is committed to eradicating narcotic drugs from the root, with the support of all stakeholders and the general public.

In addition, Delhi Police is taking stringent action against narco-offenders under the PITNDPS Act (Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) and financial investigation under section 68 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.

As of November 15, 2024, detention orders against six drug traffickers were issued. In one matter, the screening committee approved the proposal. However, a detention order is yet to be issued by the Department of Revenue, Union Finance Minister.

Kejriwal Points Finger at Centre

On December 4, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal highlighted the drug issue in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Kejriwal said that wherever he meets the people, they all tell him the same thing--that drug abuse is increasing everywhere.

"People are urging me to raise the issue of drugs. But where are these drugs coming from? Drugs are not even manufactured in Delhi. On October 1, 562 kilos of cocaine and 40 kilos of marijuana were seized in Mahipalpur. They came from Gujarat. A total of 1289 kg of cocaine was seized. During the Lok Sabha elections itself, drugs worth Rs 30,959 crore were seized, out of which 30 per cent was seized from Gujarat alone. In September 2021, three thousand tonnes of drugs were seized from Mundra Port. In the last few years, drugs worth two and a half lakh crore have been seized in Gujarat. Drugs are coming from Mundra Port via sea. Its factories are set up in Gujarat and from there it is being sent to Punjab, UP, Rajasthan, MP, Delhi everywhere," Arvind Kejriwal claimed.

He further pointed out that in this country, the responsibility for controlling drugs lies with the Home Minister.

(with agency inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:51 IST, December 7th 2024

Recommended

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MOUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
National Mathematics Day 2024: Lesser-Known Facts About S Ramanujan
Lifestyle News
Viduthalai 2 Remains Steady At Box Office, Mints ₹15.72 Crore In 2 Days
Entertainment News
Christmas 2024: Must-Visit Carnivals In Delhi-NCR
Lifestyle News
'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.