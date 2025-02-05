Delhi Polls: President Murmu, Jaishankar, Rahul Gandhi, CM Atishi Among Early Voters

New Delhi: New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Union ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, were among the early voters as polling began for the Delhi Assembly elections on Wednesday.

Other prominent leaders who came out to cast their vote were Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, and Delhi Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz.

AAP's Greater Kailash candidate Saurabh Bharadwaj, BJP's Karawal Nagar candidate Kapil Mishra, Congress' New Delhi candidate Sandeep Dikshit, and Kalkaji candidate Alka Lamba also exercised their franchise soon after voting began at 7 am.

LG Saxena said after casting his vote, "It is a festival of democracy. I appeal to all Delhiites to participate in this festival. Today is a day of duty, not a holiday." Jaishankar said, "I have always been an early voter, a Delhi voter. The people are in a mood of change." Delhi CM and AAP's candidate from Kalkaji, Atishi, offered prayers at the Kalkaji temple ahead of casting her vote.

"This election is a battle between good and evil. This is a battle between work and hooliganism," she said.

“I have cast my vote for better Delhi and for better life of people. I appeal to voters to vote for better education, better health, and other facilities,” AAP candidate from Jangpura constituency Manish Sisodia said.

There are around 1.56 crore eligible voters in the capital, which is witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress.

While the AAP is eyeing a third consecutive term, the BJP and Congress are hoping for a resurgence in Delhi.