Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Delhi Records Warmest Day of the Season at 29.7°C, Air Quality Dips to ‘Poor’

Published 22:03 IST, February 11th 2025

Delhi Records Warmest Day of the Season at 29.7°C, Air Quality Dips to ‘Poor’

Delhi experienced its warmest day of the season on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature rising to 29.7 degrees Celsius, 6.3 degrees above normal.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Medha Singh
Delhi Records Warmest Day of the Season at 29.7°C, Air Quality Dips to ‘Poor’ | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Delhi experienced its warmest day of the season on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature rising to 29.7 degrees Celsius, 6.3 degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This temperature surpassed Monday’s 28 degrees Celsius and Sunday’s 27.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.8 degrees Celsius, which was 0.8 degrees below the seasonal average. Humidity levels fluctuated between 42% and 97% throughout the day.

The IMD forecasted strong surface winds during the daytime and shallow fog for Wednesday. 

The minimum and maximum temperatures were expected to be around 11 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meteorologists predicted that with winter transitioning into spring, temperatures in Delhi could reach 30 degrees Celsius by the end of February. Last year, the highest February temperature was recorded at 29.7 degrees Celsius on February 19. 

In recent years, Delhi witnessed highs of 33.6°C in 2023, 28.4°C in 2022, and 33.2°C in 2021. The all-time highest February temperature in Delhi was 34.1 degrees Celsius, recorded on February 26, 2006.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality worsened, slipping into the ‘poor’ category on Sunday and remaining there on Tuesday. The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 293 at 4 PM, rising from 227 on Sunday and 152 on Saturday. 

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI levels from 201-300 as ‘poor,’ 301-400 as ‘very poor,’ and above 400 as ‘severe.’

 

 

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:03 IST, February 11th 2025

Recommended

HUGE Update On Pacer Jasprit Bumrah Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025!
SportFit
Panel Recommends MSP for Paddy Residue to Curb Stubble Burning
India News
WPL 2025: Check Out All The Teams And The Full List Of Players
SportFit
JD Vance And Usha Vance Greet PM Modi With 'Namaste' At Elysee Palace
India News
PM Narendra Modi meets US Vice President JD Vance in Paris | LIVE
India News
FIRs, Summons & Subscriber Exodus: The Steep Fall Of Ranveer Allahbadia
Entertainment News
Republic Plenary Summit: India’s Largest Youth Hackathon
India News
Start Gaming for Free! Explore Exclusive RM20 Credit Offers Today
Initiatives News
Global Textile Industry Has Tremendous Growth Potential in MP
Initiatives News
How Ranveer Allahbadia's Lewd Remark, FIRs Can Cost Him Brand Deals
Entertainment News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: