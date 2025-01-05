Search icon
Published 23:34 IST, January 5th 2025

Delhi's Excise Revenue Up by 13% in First 3 Qtrs of 2024-25

Delhi government's excise revenue from liquor trade saw a jump of around 13 per cent in the first three quarters of 2024-25, officials said on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi's excise revenue up by 13% in first 3 qtrs of 2024-25 | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Delhi government's excise revenue from liquor trade saw a jump of around 13 per cent in the first three quarters of 2024-25, officials said on Sunday.

The revenue jumped to Rs 6,061 crore from Rs 5,361 crore in the corresponding period in previous fiscal, they said.

The sale of liquor bottles on New Year's Eve, however, saw a decline.

On December 31, 2024, a total of 23 lakh bottles were sold, as against 24 lakh in 2023.

The decline was attributed to December 31 being a Tuesday, when many avoid liquor consumption owing to religious reasons.

The department's revenue consisted of Rs 4,233 crore it got in excise duty and Rs 1,828 as Value Added Tax.

In comparison, the department in April-December 2023, earned Rs 5,361 crore in excise revenue, including Rs 1,643 crore as VAT.

A target of Rs 6,400 crore in revenue was set for the financial year 2024-25.

In the 2023-24 fiscal, the total excise duty collected was Rs 5,164 crore. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:34 IST, January 5th 2025

