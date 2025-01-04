Published 08:51 IST, January 4th 2025
Delhi Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Stabbed to Death Outside School After Fight with Classmate
A 14-year-old boy had an argument with a classmate following which he was stabbed to death outside the Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Delhi's Shakarpur.
- India News
New Delhi: In a horrific incident reported in the national capital, a 14-year-old boy lost his life after he was stabbed to death outside his school following a fight with a classmate. The tragedy unfolded outside Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya No. 2 in Delhi's Shakarpur area.
Delhi Horror: Teen Stabbed to Death After Fight with Classmate
A 14-year-old student, Ishu Gupta, lost his life in a stabbing incident outside the Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya No. 2 (RSBV-2) in Shakarpur, Delhi, on January 3, 2025. The incident occurred during the dispersal of students after extra classes.
According to the enquiry, a dispute between Ishu and another student, Krishna, escalated into violence. Krishna, along with 3-4 accomplices, attacked Ishu outside the school gate, with one of the assailants, Sakla had stabbed the victim in the right thigh.
7 Suspects Apprehended, Post-Mortem of Victim To Follow
Immediately, the teams of Police station Shakarpur, Anti Narcotics Squad and Special Staff were directed to nab the assailants. The police have apprehended 07 suspects in connection with the incident and are investigating their roles and motives. The deceased's body has been preserved for post-mortem examination.
An FIR has been registered at the Shakarpur Police Station under Sections 103 (1)/3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the FIR number is 16/25.
