Delhi Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Stabbed to Death Outside School After Fight with Classmate

New Delhi: In a horrific incident reported in the national capital, a 14-year-old boy lost his life after he was stabbed to death outside his school following a fight with a classmate. The tragedy unfolded outside Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya No. 2 in Delhi's Shakarpur area.

Delhi Horror: Teen Stabbed to Death After Fight with Classmate

A 14-year-old student, Ishu Gupta, lost his life in a stabbing incident outside the Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya No. 2 (RSBV-2) in Shakarpur, Delhi, on January 3, 2025. The incident occurred during the dispersal of students after extra classes.

According to the enquiry, a dispute between Ishu and another student, Krishna, escalated into violence. Krishna, along with 3-4 accomplices, attacked Ishu outside the school gate, with one of the assailants, Sakla had stabbed the victim in the right thigh.

7 Suspects Apprehended, Post-Mortem of Victim To Follow

Immediately, the teams of Police station Shakarpur, Anti Narcotics Squad and Special Staff were directed to nab the assailants. The police have apprehended 07 suspects in connection with the incident and are investigating their roles and motives. The deceased's body has been preserved for post-mortem examination.