'Demanded Death Penalty From Day 1': Mamata Reacts To RG Kar Case Verdict

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reiterated, she has been demanding death sentence to the convict since the very first day, following the Sealdah Court's verdict to sentence Sanjoy Roy to life imprisonment for the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor.

CM Mamata said, "We have been demanding death sentence to the convict since Day 1 and we are still demanding the same... If we had the case in our hands, we would have ordered a death sentence in the case long ago, but it was taken away from us. We want justice. Such criminals should be hanged. I am not satisfied with the court's order."

Sealdah court sentenced Sanjay Roy to imprisonment till death on Monday after he was convicted of the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Anirban Das, the Additional District and Sessions Judge in Sealdah court, had on Saturday held Roy guilty of the crime committed against the postgraduate trainee doctor at the hospital on August 9 last year, which sparked unprecedented and prolonged nationwide protests.

Judge Das said the crime did not fall under the "rarest of the rare" category, which justified not imposing the death penalty on the convict.

Roy, a former civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was found guilty under Sections 64 (rape), 66 (punishment for causing death), and 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The judge stated that under Section 64, life imprisonment is being awarded, along with a fine of Rs 50,000. An additional five months of imprisonment will be imposed upon non-payment of the fine, he added.

Under Section 103(1), Roy has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a Rs 50,000 fine, and another five months in jail if the fine remains unpaid.

Additionally, under Section 66, he has been sentenced to life imprisonment till death, the judge said.

All the sentences will run concurrently, Judge Das said.