Dense Fog Wreaks Havoc in Delhi-NCR, Travel Disrupted Amid Zero Visibility | Video

New Delhi: The national capital continues to grapple with extreme winter conditions and dense fog, significantly reducing visibility and causing widespread disruptions in flights and train services for the third consecutive day.

A recently shared video showcases the city shrouded in thick fog, offering a stark visual of the prevailing weather conditions.

Watch the video:

Over 160 Flights Impacted at IGI Airport

Flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) faced severe setbacks, with more than 155 delays reported for aircraft lacking advanced CAT III navigation systems. At least eight flights were cancelled, airport officials confirmed.

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory

“While landings and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” read an advisory posted by Delhi Airport on X.

Dense Fog Delays Train Services