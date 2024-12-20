Search icon
  Derogatory Word Against Minister: Karnataka HC Grants Interim Bail to BJP's CT Ravi

Published 18:46 IST, December 20th 2024

Derogatory Word Against Minister: Karnataka HC Grants Interim Bail to BJP's CT Ravi

The bench, led by Justice M G Uma, directed Ravi to cooperate with the ongoing investigation and be available for questioning as required. 

Reported by: Digital Desk
Derogatory Word Against Minister: Karnataka HC Grants Interim Bail to BJP MLC Ravi | Image: X

New Delhi: In a big relief to BJP MLC C T Ravi, who was arrested on charges of using a derogatory term against Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, the Karnataka High Court on Friday passed an interim order granting his release.  

The bench, led by Justice M G Uma, directed Ravi to cooperate with the ongoing investigation and be available for questioning as required.  

The controversy erupted during a legislative session on Thursday when Ravi allegedly made the remark during an altercation with Hebbalkar. The incident occurred while the Legislative Council was temporarily adjourned. 

Following a complaint filed by Hebbalkar, Ravi was arrested on Thursday evening and escorted from the premises of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in a police van. 

A case was registered against the BJP leader under Sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.  

Updated 19:03 IST, December 20th 2024

