  • Devendra Fadnavis to be Sworn-In as Maharashtra CM Tomorrow: First Look of Invitation Card

Published 13:28 IST, December 4th 2024

Devendra Fadnavis to be Sworn-In as Maharashtra CM Tomorrow: First Look of Invitation Card

The invitation card for Fadnavis's oath-taking ceremony as Maharashtra's next CM has been released. This comes after much political tussle over the CM post.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar | Image: Facebook

Mumbai: The suspense over Maharashtra ’s next Chief Minister ended today as BJP announced Devendra Fadnavis as the state’s 31st CM. Soon after the announcement, the invitation card for the oath-taking ceremony has also been released, officially confirming Fadnavis’s position.  

The BJP leader will take the oath tomorrow at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Earlier in the day, Fadnavis was unanimously elected as the BJP legislature party leader during a meeting in Mumbai, paving the way for his appointment.  

Official invitation card of swearing-in ceremony with Devendra Fadnavis mentioned as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. / Source: Team of Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis, who has served as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister from 2014 to 2019, returns to the role amidst a crucial political phase for the state. Known for his administrative skills, he has been instrumental in steering the BJP through recent political turbulence, including his tenure as Deputy Chief Minister in the BJP- Eknath Shinde alliance government.  

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant on Wednesday said only the chief minister and two deputy chief ministers will take oath during the swearing-in ceremony to be held on December 5 at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

The decision on the modalities of the cabinet and portfolios will be taken later, he said.

Samant said it is the desire of Shiv Sena workers, MLAs and MPs that caretaker Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should be the deputy chief minister, giving an indication that the latter may not be eager to take up the post.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 13:45 IST, December 4th 2024

Devendra Fadnavis Eknath Shinde BJP Maharashtra

