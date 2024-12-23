Divya Kala Mela Run by Persons with Disabilities Makes Sale of Rs 3.5 Crore: Govt

New Delhi: The Divya Kala Mela run by persons with disabilities (PwDs) made a sale of Rs 3.5 crore, the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry has said.

Organised by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), the 11-day event was a celebration of the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of PwDs.

On the concluding day of the 22nd Divya Kala Mela on Sunday, a mobile application was launched by the National Divyangjan Finance and Development Corporation (NDFDC) to provide seamless access to loans for disabled entrepreneurs and individuals.

The app marks a significant step towards economic inclusion, according to the ministry.

The 22nd Divya Kala Mela made record sales of over Rs 3.5 crore, the ministry said.

The grand finale featured a cultural programme -- 'Divya Kala Shakti' -- at Kartavya Path, where Divyang artists showcased their talents through captivating dance, music and theatre performances and painting.

Speaking at the event, Disability Affairs Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal highlighted the achievements of Divyang entrepreneurs and artists.