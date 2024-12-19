Doda Administration Issues Mask Advisory As Forest Fires Blanket Bhaderwah Valley

Bhaderwah: The Doda district administration, on Thursday, issued an advisory asking people to wear masks as thick smoke from massive forest fires has spread across Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah Valley. The fires, caused by dry weather over the past month, have been burning frequently, covering the scenic valley with dense smoke and causing panic among locals.

Doda’s Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sunil Kumar, explained that the dry season and lack of rainfall have made the forests and fields extremely dry, increasing the risk of forest fires. He advised people to stay indoors as much as possible and wear masks if they need to go outside to protect their health from the harmful smoke.

Local residents have reported difficulties breathing due to the smoke and are calling for immediate action to stop the fires. "The fire in the jungle has been burning for a month now, and it’s making it hard for us to breathe," said Manisha Komal, a local student. "We need something to be done to reduce the fires and stop the pollution."

Another local, Imtiaz Ur Rehman, added that the smoke is also creating dangerous conditions for drivers, especially on the upper ridges, where visibility is poor. "It’s like a fog everywhere. The smoke is troubling everyone, especially people in villages and towns," he said.

Rehman also mentioned that some people might be intentionally starting the fires and urged the Forest Department to take strict action against them.