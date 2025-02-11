Published 23:28 IST, February 11th 2025
'Dustbin Trudeau...': As JD Vance Lauds PM Modi’s Viewpoint on AI, Netizens Fixate on Trudeau's Reaction
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to glance down at his phone, seemingly disengaged.
New Delhi, India: During an event in Paris on Tuesday, US Vice President JD Vance praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s remarks on whether Artificial Intelligence can replace humans. However, what caught the attention of netizens was Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s reaction to Vance’s comments, as he appeared to glance down at his phone, seemingly disengaged.
Sharing the video on social media platform X, a user wrote, “Don’t miss Justin Trudeau's reaction. Maza aayegi (It will be fun).”
