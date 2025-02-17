Earthquakes in India: 3 Earthquakes in Delhi, Bihar and Odisha Within Hours Triggers Concern on Aftershocks

New Delhi: On Monday (February 17) three earthquakes struck different regions across India, raising alarms about potential aftershocks and safety concerns. The tremors, which ranged from a magnitude of 4.0 to 4.7 on the Richter scale, hit Delhi, Bihar , and Odisha within hours of each other, leaving residents shaken and authorities on high alert.

The first quake struck the national capital, New Delhi, at 5:36 am. Measuring 4.0 in magnitude, the tremors were felt across the National Capital Region (NCR) and Gurgaon, sending locals rushing out of their homes and offices in panic. Fortunately, no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries have been received.

Just hours later, at 8:02 am, another earthquake of the same magnitude jolted the northern state of Bihar. The quake, with a depth of 10 km, hit Siwan, a district in the western part of the state. The National Centre of Seismology confirmed the earthquake's details on social media, noting the precise coordinates and depth of the tremor: "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 17/02/2025 08:02:08 IST, Lat: 25.93 N, Long: 84.42 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Siwan, Bihar," it said on X.

But the tremors did not stop there. In the late morning, at approximately 10:30 am, a third earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hit Puri, Odisha. Located on the eastern coast of India, the Puri district was rocked by seismic activity, which sent waves of concern throughout the region.

The timing and frequency of these quakes—each registering above a magnitude of 4.0—have left local populations on edge. Emergency response teams have issued emergency numbers in all affected areas, and authorities are monitoring the situation closely.

The main concern now is the possibility of aftershocks in these regions, which could exacerbate the fear among the public and potentially lead to further damage.

For now, residents in the three states are on high alert, as experts warn that aftershocks may continue to shake the affected areas in the coming hours.

'Stay Alert for Possible Aftershocks': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X urged citizens to stay safe and remain calm after a massive earthquake hit Delhi NCR. In a post on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation.”

Why Earthquakes Occur and How Can you Prevent it?

Earthquakes occur due to the sudden release of energy in the Earth's crust, typically caused by tectonic plate movements. These movements create seismic waves that can result in shaking of the ground, potentially causing significant damage to buildings and infrastructure.

Taking precautions during an earthquake is crucial for personal safety. Identify sturdy furniture or structures to take cover under, away from windows and heavy objects. Secure heavy furniture and appliances to prevent them from tipping over.

Ensure emergency supplies like water, food, medications, and a flashlight are readily available in a designated kit. Stay informed about local earthquake safety protocols and evacuation routes.

Why is Delhi Prone to Earthquake ?

This is not the first time the national capital has experienced such tremors. Over the past few years, Delhi has faced several earthquakes, including a 3.5 magnitude quake on April 12, 2020, and a 4.4 magnitude earthquake near Rohtak on May 29, 2020, followed by a series of aftershocks that rattled the densely populated city.

The reason why Delhi is prone to earthquakes is because of its positioning on India's seismic map. According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the capital falls under Seismic Zone IV, which is categorized as a high-risk area for earthquakes.

Delhi's location within the seismic zone is largely due to its proximity to the mighty Himalayas and the collision of the Indian plate with the Eurasian plate.

This collision, which has been occurring for over 50 million years, creates immense pressure and energy. Over time, this energy builds up like a coiled spring, and when it is finally released, it causes an earthquake.

In addition to the region's geographical and tectonic conditions, Delhi is crossed by major fault lines, including the Delhi-Haridwar ridge and the Delhi-Moradabad faults.

These faults are capable of generating earthquakes with magnitudes of up to 6-7. Since 1720 AD, there have been five recorded earthquakes in or near Delhi with Richter Magnitudes ranging from 5.5 to 6.7, further highlighting the area's seismic activity.

Given the vulnerability of the region, the DDMA has emphasized the need for better earthquake preparedness and infrastructure in the capital to mitigate potential damage.