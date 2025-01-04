Efforts On For Making Dhalli-Narkanda Road Four-Lane: CM Sukhu

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said his government is making earnest efforts to turn the Dhalli-Narkanda Road into a four-lane highway.

"The four-lane road will boost tourism in the region and benefit farmers and horticulturists," he said in an address after inaugurating a Public Works Department rest house at Fagu in Shimla district. The rest house is built at a cost of Rs 1.80 crore.

"The state government is continuously making efforts to promote tourism. Fagu will be developed as a tourist destination and Rs 25 lakh will be provided for the Fagu-Sarion road," he said.

Sukhu criticised the previous BJP government for "misusing" state's resources and said his government brought policy changes to formulate welfare schemes for people.