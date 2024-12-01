Eight Ieds Planted By Naxalites In Chhattisgarh's Kanker Recovered By BSF-DRG Team

Kanker: Eight improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Naxalites were recovered by security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, officials said on Sunday.

The IEDS, weighing 2-3 kilograms each, were detected near Atkhadiyapara village under Koyalibeda police station limits when a joint team of 30th battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) and District Reserve Guard was out on a demining operation on Saturday, a BSF official said.

"The operation was launched based on specific inputs about IEDs in the area. The explosives, seven of them packed in a steel tiffin and another in a pressure cooker, were buried by Naxalites to target security personnel. The recovery averted a major tragedy. The IEDs were neutralised by the bomb disposal squad," he said.