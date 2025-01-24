Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 65-Year-Old Woman 'Gangraped' in Bihar Over Refusal to Give Cigarettes, 4 Held

Published 14:44 IST, January 24th 2025

65-Year-Old Woman 'Gangraped' in Bihar Over Refusal to Give Cigarettes, 4 Held

Two of the accused have been arrested and a manhunt was launched to nab the others, according to Police.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
65-Year-Old Woman 'Gangraped' in Bihar Over Refusal to Give Cigarettes, 4 Held गैंगरेप | Image: Shutterstock

Lakhisarai (Bihar): A 65-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by four persons over refusal to give them cigarettes in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district, police said on Friday.

Two of the accused have been arrested and a manhunt was launched to nab the others, they said.

“The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday when four persons went to the woman's house in Nawabganj area asking for cigarettes. When she refused, they dragged her to a nearby field… and allegedly committed the crime,” SP Ajay Kumar told PTI.

“On the basis of statements of her family members, a case was immediately registered… and two accused persons were arrested on Thursday. Search is on to trace the other two,” he said.

The elderly woman has been admitted to a government hospital, Kumar added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:44 IST, January 24th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: