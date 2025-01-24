Published 14:44 IST, January 24th 2025
65-Year-Old Woman 'Gangraped' in Bihar Over Refusal to Give Cigarettes, 4 Held
Two of the accused have been arrested and a manhunt was launched to nab the others, according to Police.
Lakhisarai (Bihar): A 65-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by four persons over refusal to give them cigarettes in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district, police said on Friday.
Two of the accused have been arrested and a manhunt was launched to nab the others, they said.
“The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday when four persons went to the woman's house in Nawabganj area asking for cigarettes. When she refused, they dragged her to a nearby field… and allegedly committed the crime,” SP Ajay Kumar told PTI.
“On the basis of statements of her family members, a case was immediately registered… and two accused persons were arrested on Thursday. Search is on to trace the other two,” he said.
The elderly woman has been admitted to a government hospital, Kumar added.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)
