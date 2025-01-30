Even Harshest Modi Critic Will Write About His 10 Years Of Governance In Golden Letters: Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said when the history of India is written, even the harshest critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have to write about his last 10 years of rule in 'golden letters.'

Shah remarked the same as he spoke after the launch of the book 'Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade.'

Slamming those seeking a separate nation for the southern region, Shah said, "Some people have talked about the creation of a separate nation comprising the southern parts of India. The country has already been divided into three nations. How many more divisions do you want?"

The home minister said the last 10 years of the Modi government have been the beginning of a new era.

"When the history of India is written, even the harshest critics of Prime Minister Modi will have to write about his last 10 years of rule in golden letters," he said.

Shah said after Modi's first victory in the 2014 general elections, a journalist in the Guardian newspaper, while observing India, said the country had gained Independence in 1947 but the real freedom from the British rule was achieved in 2014 after the arrival of Modi.

"Ten years of the Modi government have proved the Guardian newspaper writer's article to be true," he said.

The home minister said when Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat and now when he is the prime minister, he has always worked to bring a scheme every year that brings revolutionary changes.

Shah said today, there is no national leader in the country who has received the highest civilian honours of 15 countries.

"It is Narendra Modi. This is an example of his global leadership," he said.

Referring to the naming of the South Pole of the Moon as 'Shiv Shakti Point', Shah said when it was done, there were more than one crore searches on the Internet for 'Shiv Shakti' globally and that was the strength of India.

"When a person leads the country with his hard work, vision and pure heart, history cannot ignore him. History has to look at him," he said.

Shah said in 2014, India entered a new era, receiving a stable government after three decades, leading to success in every part of the country.

He noted that India is the only country in the world that has embraced multiple civilisations, modified its traditions and continued its journey while preserving its essence.

He emphasised that India is unique in its ability to sustain numerous languages, cultures, dialects and religions, all coexisting with mutual respect while progressing together as a nation.

The home minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, numerous reforms have taken place across various sectors, accelerating overall growth.

He highlighted that the size and scale of every sector have expanded significantly.

He emphasised that no one could have imagined that during the world's biggest pandemic, COVID-19, India would manage the crisis most efficiently.

Through the use of technology, the country successfully vaccinated its 1.3 billion population and seamlessly provided vaccination certificates, he said.

Shah also noted that India was among the first to develop a COVID-19 vaccine and supplied it to over 100 countries.

He said in the future, India's history will be divided into three distinct parts. The first part will be "India before Independence and after Independence", the second part will be "India before Emergency and after Emergency" and the third part will be "India before Modi and after Modi".

He emphasised that when a leader guides his nation with hard work, diligence, a clean heart and a visionary approach, history cannot ignore him.

The home minister highlighted that during the 25th and 50th anniversaries of India's Independence, programmes were primarily held in schools, panchayats and government buildings, with resolutions passed in legislative assemblies and Parliament.

However, the 75th anniversary of Independence was celebrated on a much larger scale, with over eight lakh programmes organised despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

He credited PM Modi for ensuring that the new generation learns about the freedom movement from 1857 to 1947 and that the unsung heroes of Independence receive their due recognition.

Shah asserted that Modi has set a clear target for India to become a fully developed nation by 2047.

He remarked that what started as the prime minister's resolution has now become the collective aspiration of 130 crore Indians.