EXCLUSIVE: Atul's In-Laws Flee on Bike, Fearing Police Action| WATCH

Jaunpur: Exclusive CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV shows Atul Subhash's mother-in-law and brother-in-law fleeing their home. Nikita Singhania's family, who have been accused of harassment, extortion, and provoking his suicide, were seen escaping the scene.

An FIR has been filed by Atul's brother, naming the techie's wife, Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, her brother Anurag Singhania, and her uncle Sushil Singhania.

The FIR includes charges under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) and Section 3(5) (joint criminal liability for those acting with a common intention) of the BNS.

Earlier, Atul’s in-laws were seen threatening media personnel in front of their home. “We will not talk unless our lawyer is present… we will call you (media) when we have anything to say,” Nikita's brother was also heard saying. He also added, “Bhaisahab galat ho jayega” (Something bad will happen) in a threatening manner.

Meanwhile, Nikita's uncle, Sushil Singhania, a 70-year-old man, has denied the allegations against them. He stated that Nikita has not discussed the case with him or the extended family, noting that the FIR mentions his name in a three-year-old case still in court. He emphasized that the decision will ultimately be made by the judge, and added that the family is not responsible for the situation.

Atul Shubhash’s Suicide Case:

The case of Atul Shubhash has sparked a nationwide conversation about men's rights and the potential misuse of laws. In a 90-minute video, the 34-year-old techie accused his wife and in-laws of harassment that ultimately led him to take his own life. Atul made a heartfelt plea for an NGO to care for his elderly parents, who relied on him for support.

He was found dead in his Marathahalli residence in Bengaluru on December 9, 2024, after taking his own life.

Who is Nikita Singhania?

Nikita Singhania, the wife of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, has been named one of the primary suspects in his death. She is a Delhi-based AI engineering consultant working with the IT company Accenture since 2021. Nikita completed her MBA in Finance from Jaipuria Institute of Management and a B.Tech from Banasthali Vidyapith.

She married Atul in 2019, and they have a 4-year-old son together.

Nikita and her family are accused of demanding large sums of money, including Rs. 3 crore to settle legal disputes and an additional Rs. 30 lakh for visitation rights to their son. Despite Atul paying a monthly sum of Rs. 2 lakh for his son's expenses, he was allegedly denied access to his child.