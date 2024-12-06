Fadnavis Reveals Ajit Pawar Was Fine With 'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai' Slogan | EXCLUSIVE

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gave an exclusive interview with Republic TV today. Speaking candidly, Fadnavis clarified his stance on the slogans linked to the contentious 'Vote Jihad' issue and shed light on his discussions with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar .

No Differences Over Slogans, Says Fadnavis

When asked about disagreements with Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis emphasized there was no discord between him and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader over the matter. He stated, “There is no difference with NCP over slogans. ‘Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai’ and ‘Batenge Toh Katenge’ are one.”

However, Fadnavis acknowledged that Pawar had expressed reservations about the latter slogan. “Ajit Pawar was fine with the ‘Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai’ slogan but wasn’t okay with ‘Batenge Toh Katenge,’” the Chief Minister explained.

Context of the Slogans

The slogans, which have sparked significant political debate, have been interpreted as commentary on the necessity of religious and political unity in Maharashtra, and India, more broadly. Both ‘Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai’ and ‘Batenge Toh Katenge’ send the same message, which is - united we stand, divided we fall.

Fadnavis' remarks aim to quell speculation about any rift within the alliance government, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP.

A Unified Front?