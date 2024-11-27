Fadnavis Statement After Eknath Shinde's Presser On Who Will Be Next Maharashtra Chief Minister

Mumbai: As speculations continue on who will be next Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis has said that in Mahayuti, decisions are taken after consulting alliance members. We followed this culture before the elections and will follow after the results too.

Speaking to media, Devendra Fadnavis said that the decision on who will be next chief minister of Maharashtra said all the alliance partners will sit together and take a decision.

Fadnavis also spoke about Eknath Shinde's press conference held earlier today saying the former CM has cleared the confusions that was there in peoples' mind.

On being asked by reporters by when the government will be formed, Fadnavis said “Raah dikhiye thoda (Wait for sometime)".

Eknath Shinde says decision taken by PM Modi will be final

As the uncertainty over the Maharashtra Chief Minister post continues, the caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday that whatever decision Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes, he will abide by that. He added that whoever is elected as the Chief Minister by Mahayuti, Shiv Sainiks will lend their support to that person.

"I have told the Prime Minister that if there is any problem in forming the government in Maharashtra because of me, then do not bring any doubt in your mind and whatever decision you take, that decision is acceptable to me," Eknath Shinde said in a press conference in Mumbai.

Shinde is expected to leave for Delhi later on Wednesday and a meeting of all Yuti allies with PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah is also on the cards.

"You (PM Modi) are the head of our family. The way people of BJP accept your decision, we will also accept your decision in the same way. I made a phone call to PM Modi and HM Amit Shah yesterday and told them that there will be no problem in forming the government because of me," Eknath Shinde added.

The Sena leader, said that he never considered himself a Chief Minister but as a common man whose job was to work for the citizens of the state.

"I have always worked as a worker. I never considered myself a Chief Minister. CM means Common Man, I worked by considering this... We should work for people. I have seen the pain of citizens, how they ran their households," he said.