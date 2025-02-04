Published 15:49 IST, February 4th 2025
Farooq Abdullah's Quirky Take on Kumbh: 'I Bathe at Home'
Abdullah was queried whether he intended to take a holy dip in the sacred waters at the Mela. He replied, "I take bath at home daily."
New Delhi: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah gave a quirky response when asked about his plans to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela, the largest human gathering in the world. Speaking on Tuesday, Abdullah was queried whether he intended to take a holy dip in the sacred waters at the Mela. He replied, "I take bath at home daily."
"My house is neither in the mosque nor in the temple nor in the Gurudwara. My God is inside me,” he added.
Abdullah also expressed confidence in the INDI alliance, asserting that it was "doing absolutely fine.”
