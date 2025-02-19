Fire Breaks Out at Damu Nagar in Kandivali, Fire-Extinguishing Operation Underway

Mumbai: A fire broke out on Wednesday at a shop unit in Azad Wadi Chawl in Kandivali area of north Mumbai, the civic officials said.

The civic officials said, “fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far.”

Officials reported a blaze at a gala in Damu Nagar, Thakur Village, Kandivali (East) at approximately 6:10 pm on Wednesday.

The fire-fighters left on time and the fire-extinguishing operation was underway, civic officials confirmed.

Upon receiving information about the fire, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials quickly responded and began efforts to control the blaze.

The fire was classified as a level I (minor fire), and three fire engines were promptly sent to the location.

More Info awaited.

Days ago, in a similar incident, fire incidents were reported at the Mahakumbh camps, causing panic among devotees and organizers.

The fires broke out at the camps of Shri Kapi Manas Mandal and the Consumer Protection Committee, officials said.

According to an official statement, the Fire Service Unit responded swiftly and prevented any major damage.