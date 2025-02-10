Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Published 16:16 IST, February 10th 2025

Fire Guts Four Houses in Srinagar’s Noorbagh, Families Seek Aid

Four houses were gutted in a fire in Srinagar's Noorbagh area of the city on Monday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Fire Guts Four Houses in Srinagar’s Noorbagh, Families Seek Aid | Image: Pixabay

Srinagar: Four houses were gutted in a fire in the Noorbagh area of the city on Monday, according to officials.

The fire broke out in a house and spread to three more properties.

An official of the fire and emergency department said that fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control.

The cause of the fire was being ascertained.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari urged the administration to provide immediate relief to the affected families.

"The affected families have also lost their household belongings in this tragic incident. I urge the administration to provide immediate financial assistance and adequate compensation to the affected families so they can rebuild their homes as soon as possible," Bukhari said. 

(With PTI inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:16 IST, February 10th 2025

