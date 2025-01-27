Fireworks Accident On Boat At Hussain Sagar Lake Leads To Explosion, One Injured

Hyderabad: A man suffered burn injuries after a boat caught fire during fireworks at Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad on Sunday night. The incident occurred during the 'Bharat Mata Maha Arti' programme, organised by the Bharat Mata Foundation to celebrate Republic Day. Notably, the incident occurred a short while after Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Governor Jishnu Dev Varma had left the venue.

According to police, the fire started when one of the rockets hit the crackers kept in the boat, which led to a massive explosion, bursting the boat into fire. A man sustained injuries during the incident and was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.

As per information, the event was attended by several dignitaries, including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, and BJP MPs Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Eatala Rajendar, and M Raghunandan Rao.

Not only the political personalities but also renowned music director MM Keeravani were present.

The 'Bharat Mata Maha Arti' programme was held at Hussain Sagar Lake, a popular tourist spot in Hyderabad. The lake is known for its monolithic Buddha statue and is a major attraction for visitors.