Forest Fire Triggers 4 Landmine Blasts Along LoC In J&K's Poonch

Poonch: At least four landmine explosions rocked the area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday. According to the reports, the landmine explosions were triggered by the forest fire, which led to a panic-like situation in the area. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported during the explosion.

According to reports, a massive forest fire broke out in the Lanjote forest in the Balakote sector of Mendhar sub-division in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The forest fire triggered at least four landmine explosions along the LoC.

The fire, which started around 1 pm, was finally brought under control after several hours of joint efforts by the Army, police, and local volunteers. However, the cause of the fire remains unknown.

As per the reports, the forward areas along the LoC are heavily militarised and dotted with landmines as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system to prevent terrorists from infiltrating into the country.