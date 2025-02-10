Published 17:43 IST, February 10th 2025
Four Held With Mephedrone Worth Rs 2.41 Cr In Palghar
Four persons were arrested in Palghar district for allegedly running a mephedrone manufacturing racket.
Palghar: Four persons were arrested in Palghar district for allegedly running a mephedrone manufacturing racket, a police official said on Monday.
Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil told reporters Amaan Nayeem Murad (29) was held on February 8 after a raid at a room in Katkarpada in Boisar yielded 1.2 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 2.41 crore.
"We also recovered drug manufacturing equipment. Murad's interrogation led to the arrests of Kalim Saakir Khan (24), Aman Arif Sayyed (25) and Sunny Rajkumar Singh (29), all residents of Mira Road, on February 9. Murad used to source raw materials, manufacture the contraband and give it to his associates for peddling," the SP said.
Probe is underway to find out the full details of this peddling network, Patil informed.
