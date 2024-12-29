From De-Escalation of Tensions to Rising Credibility, 5 Foreign Policy Win for Modi Govt in 2024

New Delhi: 2024 proved as yet another landmark year for the Indian foreign policy as the country achieved several diplomatic victories under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar. These historic milestones include a balancing act between Russia and Ukraine amid the war, complete de-escalation with China, strategic outreach to GCC countries and much more.

As we move towards 2025, let us delve deeper into the wide ranging foreign policy wins for Modi government in year 2024.

Balancing Act in Russia-Ukraine War

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Ukraine in August 2024, which marked a key diplomatic move, showcasing India's balancing act in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. This visit made PM Modi the first Indian PM to make a state visit to Ukraine since the two countries established relations over thee decades ago.

During his visit, PM Modi held wide-ranging talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, focusing on developing a strategic partnership, bilateral trade, and continued military-technical cooperation. The joint India-Ukraine statement highlighted the importance of upholding international law principles, including respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.

India has maintained a delicate relationship with both Russia and Ukraine, avoiding taking sides while advocating for peace. Modi reiterated India's commitment to peace, stating, "We are not neutral. We have taken sides, and we have chosen the side of peace"

De-escalation of Tensions Along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)

The recent de-escalation of tensions in India-China border is a remarkable foreign policy win for the Modi government in the year 2024. After years of heightened tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the two nations have reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements, effectively restoring the situation to pre-2020 levels.

The agreement demonstrates the effectiveness of diplomatic mechanisms, such as the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC), in managing border tensions.

The consensus also involved agreement of disengagement and relocation of troops from Depsang and Demchok.

This breakthrough development stems from ongoing diplomatic efforts, including military discussions and high-level meetings between foreign ministers.

India-Kuwait ‘Strategic Partnership’ Vis-a-Vis Cooperation with GCC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent 2-day visit to Kuwait on 21 December, marked a significant foreign policy win for India, elevating bilateral relations to a "strategic partnership". This historic visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 43 years, strengthens trade, defense, and bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

A comprehensive defense agreement was signed, covering training, joint military exercises, supply, and research in defense technology.

The visit paved the way for intensified cooperation with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with Kuwait's presidency providing an opportunity for India to strengthen ties with other Gulf countries.

PM Modi's Visit to Guyana, India's Quest for ‘Energy Security’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Guyana in November 2024 marks the first visit by an Indian prime minister in over 50 years, underscores India's growing engagement with the Caribbean region and its quest for energy security. Modi's visit also highlights India's commitment to South-South cooperation.

Guyana's extensive oil reserves offer India a valuable chance to diversify its energy sources. Strengthening ties aims to ensure a stable supply and reduce reliance on traditional providers.

During his visit, Modi met with Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali to strengthen bilateral ties, focusing on trade, energy, and cultural exchange. The two countries signed agreements to boost cooperation in health and energy, setting the stage for greater collaboration in the oil and gas sector.

Foreign Honours to PM Modi, India's Rising Global Credibility

The honorary and civilian awards won by PM Modi from various countries in 2024 are a notable diplomatic win for India. These prestigious awards acknowledge India's growing influence on the world stage, recognizing PM Modi's leadership and vision.

Some of the awards are:

On December 22, the Amir of Kuwait conferred upon PM Narendra Modi the Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer, Kuwait's highest national award.

The Order of St. Andrew the Apostle, Russia's highest civilian honor, was conferred upon Modi on July 9, 2024, during his two-day visit to Russia.

The Order of the Nile, Egypt's highest honor, was awarded to Modi for his remarkable contributions to the country.

The Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France's highest declaration of honor, was awarded to Modi for his outstanding contributions to the country.

These awards strengthen India's reputation as a credible global actor, dedicated to fostering peace, stability, and development.