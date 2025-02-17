From Panama Jungles to Forced Beard Trim: US Deportee Recalls Perilous 'Donkey Route'

New Delhi: Mandeep Singh, who was promised legal entry into the United States, found himself forced to trim his beard despite being a Sikh and risked his life navigating treacherous jungles filled with snakes and crocodiles while going without food for days. His dream of securing a better life for his family in Amritsar came to an abrupt end on January 27, when he was arrested by the US Border Patrol after attempting to sneak into America through Tijuana, Mexico.

Mandeep was among 116 Indians deported by a US military aircraft that landed at the Amritsar airport late on Saturday, marking the second batch of deportations since February 5. The deportations are part of a crackdown by the Donald Trump administration against illegal immigrants. The third batch, consisting of 112 deportees, arrived in Amritsar on Sunday night.

Mandeep, 38, showed reporters several videos detailing the hazardous journey he endured, which was organized by his travel agent and sub-agents.

The "Donkey Route"

Instead of the promised legal entry, Mandeep was placed on the "donkey route," an illegal and perilous pathway often used by migrants seeking to enter the US. "It was too dangerous to traverse through the Panama jungles. We somehow managed to save ourselves from snakes, crocodiles, and other animals," recalled Lovepreet Singh, another deportee who returned on Saturday, sharing the dangers of the "donkey route."

The travelers were reportedly beaten by the "donkers," who guided them to the US border. Lovepreet, who hails from Gurdaspur district, added, "We were taken to Mexico in a container. We weren't even allowed to answer nature's call. If we asked for it, the donkers would thrash us."

Sacrifices for a Better Life

Many deportees from Punjab shared similar harrowing experiences. The family of Jasnoor Singh, also from Amritsar, spent a staggering Rs 55 lakh to send him to the US. "We sold our properties, commercial vehicles, and one plot of land to raise the money," a family member shared.

Jasnoor was among the 112 deportees who arrived back in Amritsar on Sunday. Mandeep's story echoed the pain of many others. "When I spoke to my agent, he said within one month I will be taken to the US in a legal way," Mandeep said. He paid Rs 40 lakh for the journey in two installments. His travels began last August with a flight from Amritsar to Delhi, followed by a journey through Mumbai, Nairobi, Amsterdam, Suriname, Guyana, Bolivia, and Ecuador, before finally entering the Panama jungles.

The Panama Jungle Nightmare

Mandeep recalled, "For 13 days, we moved through the treacherous route that included 12 canals. Crocodiles, snakes -- we had to bear all. Some were given sticks to deal with the dangerous reptiles." The group endured long hours of travel, often without proper food. "We ate half-baked 'rotis' and sometimes noodles, as proper food was a distant thing. We used to travel 12 hours a day," Mandeep said.

After crossing Panama, the group made a halt in Costa Rica, then continued through Honduras, Nicaragua, and Guatemala, where Mandeep said, "In Guatemala, however, we were lucky to get some curd rice."

Forced to Trim His Beard

By the time Mandeep reached Tijuana, his ordeal had taken a toll. "My beard was trimmed forcibly," he said. On January 27, he and others in the group were arrested by the Border Police after attempting to cross the US border. Mandeep explained, "The authorities told us that we would be deported. We were put in a detention center for some days before being sent back."

Nishan Singh's Struggle

Twenty-year-old Nishan Singh from Kapurthala also recounted his hardships. "We were beaten up, not given food. We spent 16 days in a jungle, surviving mainly on water. Our mobile phones and other items were taken away," Nishan said. His family spent Rs 40 lakh to send him to the US.

Earlier, on February 5, a US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants had landed at Amritsar airport, marking the first batch of deportations.