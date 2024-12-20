'Chaap, Tilak Sab Cheeni': Sonal Mansingh Unmissable At Republic Bharat Sangam

New Delhi: Renowned Bharatnatyam and classical dancer, as well as former Rajya Sabha MP, Sonal Mansingh, addressed the nation at Republic Media's cultural conclave, Sangam. Speaking passionately about the unique essence of Indian classical dance, she highlighted its spiritual depth and stark contrast with Western dance forms.

"There is a lot of difference between Indian classical and Western dance," Mansingh remarked during her address. She delved into the spiritual connection of Indian dance, she said, "In our Indian classical dance we derive energy from all elements of nature. We take energy from the earth while our head remains in the air. This is the essence of Indian dance."

Mansingh elaborated on the philosophy behind Indian classical art, saying, "Niritya and creativity flow every day. It is a constant evolution. Sahitya (literature) and nritya (dance) come together in harmony, just like the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati."

Speaking about the spiritual and cultural richness of India, she said, “Bharat Varsh is magical. It is a land of sangam – of rivers, literature, and music. This is the foundation of our classical arts."