Published 10:54 IST, December 20th 2024
'Chaap, Tilak Sab Cheeni': Sonal Mansingh Unmissable At Republic Bharat Sangam
Sonal Mansingh highlighted the deep-rooted differences between Indian classical dance and Western dance forms, emphasising connection of Indian art to nature.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Renowned Bharatnatyam and classical dancer, as well as former Rajya Sabha MP, Sonal Mansingh, addressed the nation at Republic Media's cultural conclave, Sangam. Speaking passionately about the unique essence of Indian classical dance, she highlighted its spiritual depth and stark contrast with Western dance forms.
"There is a lot of difference between Indian classical and Western dance," Mansingh remarked during her address. She delved into the spiritual connection of Indian dance, she said, "In our Indian classical dance we derive energy from all elements of nature. We take energy from the earth while our head remains in the air. This is the essence of Indian dance."
Mansingh elaborated on the philosophy behind Indian classical art, saying, "Niritya and creativity flow every day. It is a constant evolution. Sahitya (literature) and nritya (dance) come together in harmony, just like the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati."
Speaking about the spiritual and cultural richness of India, she said, “Bharat Varsh is magical. It is a land of sangam – of rivers, literature, and music. This is the foundation of our classical arts."
Republic Bharat Sangam is sponsored by Canara Bank and Co-presented by Maruti Suzuki and Powered by Reliance Digital, Ravin Group, Incredible India and Co-powered by Lux Inferno and Nayra Energy. Parul University is the Knowledge Partner, and U.P. Government is the State Partner. Additional partners include Radico, Rungta Steel, Kho Kho World Cup 2025, Manyavar Mohey, and Radio City.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 11:41 IST, December 20th 2024