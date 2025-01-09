Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Gold Worth Rs 32 Lakh Concealed In Passenger's Trolley Bag Seized At Delhi Airport, One Held

Published 21:53 IST, January 9th 2025

Gold Worth Rs 32 Lakh Concealed In Passenger's Trolley Bag Seized At Delhi Airport, One Held

A 47-year-old passenger arriving from Jeddah on Thursday was apprehended with 419 grams of suspected gold worth over 32 lakh at IGI airport.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Gold worth Rs 32 lakh seized at Delhi airport | Image: X@Delhicustoms

New Delhi: A 47-year-old passenger arriving from Jeddah on Thursday was apprehended with 419 grams of suspected gold worth over 32 lakh at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

According to Delhi Customs, the Indian passenger arriving from Jeddah was flagged for inspection based on profiling during the green channel exit.

Gold Concealed In Passenger's Trolley Bag Seized | WATCH 

12 yellow metal rods, weighing 419 grams, suspected to be gold, concealed within the wheels of the passenger's trolley bag were recovered from his possession.

 The gold was detected during the X-ray scan although no alarm was triggered by the passenger's entry on the Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD).

The suspected gold, valued at around Rs 32.96 lakh, officials said. 

The passenger has been detained for questioning, and statements have been recorded under Section 108 of the Customs Act.

“The suspected gold was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, and the items will be send for purity testing,” according to Delhi Customs.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:53 IST, January 9th 2025

Recommended

Cost of Los Angeles Wildfires Estimated to be in the Billions
World News
KSI Eager To Fight McGregor In India After Logan Paul Commits To WWE
SportFit
Pattinson's Batman To Cross Over Into Gunn's DCU? Matt Reeves Answers
Entertainment News
Los Angeles Wildfires: Hollywood Hills on Fire, Thousands Evacuated
India News
Indian-Origin Chandra Arya Announces Bid For Canada’s Next PM
World News
P Jayachandran, Music Icon Credited With Singing Over 16000 Tracks, Dies
Entertainment News
CRPF Launches Online Service For Adopting Retired Dogs From Forces
India News
Game Changer First Review: Flop Show Or 2025's First Hit? Know Here
Entertainment News
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Thursday Result OUT- Check Lucky Winners
Info
Viral Video Shows Vintage 1956 DC-6 Airplane Transformed into Airbnb
Viral News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: