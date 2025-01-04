Search icon
  News /
  India News /
  • Good News For Tourists To Dharamshala, Direct Flights From Noida and Jaipur To Begin on March 30

Published 23:38 IST, January 4th 2025

Good News For Tourists To Dharamshala, Direct Flights From Noida and Jaipur To Begin on March 30

New air services connecting Dharamshala's Gaggal Airport with Noida, Jaipur, and Dehradun will commence on March 30.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Direct flights from Noida, Jaipur and Dehradun to Dharamshala from March 30, 2025 | Image: PTI

Dharamsala: New air services connecting Dharamshala's Gaggal Airport with Noida, Jaipur, and Dehradun will commence on March 30.

The current flight network from the Dharamshala airport connects Delhi, Chandigarh, and Shimla.

Of the three new destinations, the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar is expected to begin operations by April 2025.

Dharamshala To Get Direct Flights From Noida, Jaipur

According to officials, the move will prove beneficial in catering to the growing number of people visiting the popular tourist destination in Himachal Pradesh.

"We are expanding our operations to meet passenger demand and will operate in two shifts from March 30, enabling uninterrupted flights from sunrise to sunset," Gaggal Airport director Dhirendra Singh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. 

Currently, the airport operates six daily flights, with plans to increase this number to 10 during the summer months. To support evening services, efforts are being made to expand the staff and enhance security measures in collaboration with the state police.

Singh also revealed plans for the airport's expansion to accommodate larger aircraft such as the Airbus 320 and Boeing models.

This upgrade will pave the way for future connections to major cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad, potentially lowering travel costs for passengers.

There has been a long-standing call to connect the airport with Amritsar and key Buddhist pilgrimage sites like Bodh Gaya in Bihar.

Notably, the Dalai Lama, based in McLeodganj near Dharamsala, has also voiced support for linking Gaggal Airport with other significant Buddhist destinations.

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:38 IST, January 4th 2025

