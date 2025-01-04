Good News: Rithala-Kundli Corridor of Delhi Metro to Open Soon | List of 21 Stations Here

New Delhi: Chief Minister Atishi announced that the foundation stone for a new Delhi Metro corridor from Rithala to Kundli will be laid on Sunday.

Addressing a press briefing that the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project connecting regions across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan will be inaugurated, along with the extension of the Delhi Metro Magenta Line from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park.

Delhi government has contributed Rs 1,260 crore to the RRTS project, which is jointly funded by the Centre and the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, she said.

"The new Rithala-Kundli metro corridor and the RRTS project represent a significant milestone in strengthening inter-state connectivity and easing transport challenges," Atishi said.

"The extension of the Magenta Line will also improve accessibility in West Delhi, reducing travel time and making commuting more convenient," she added.

The RRTS project aims to connect key regions across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, with a focus on three priority corridors: Delhi-Alwar, Delhi-Panipat, and Delhi-Meerut.

This new metro line will include 21 stations and extend the existing Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)-Rithala (Red Line) corridor, enhancing connectivity in northwestern Delhi, including areas like Narela, Bawana, and parts of Rohini.

The corridor will mark Delhi Metro's fourth extension into Haryana, following its current reach to Gurugram, Ballabhgarh, and Bahadurgarh.

Full List of stations on the Rithala-Kundli corridor

Rithala

Rohini Sector 25

Rohini Sector 26

Rohini Sector 31

Rohini Sector 32

Rohini Sector 36

Barwala

Rohini Sector 35

Rohini Sector 34

Bawana Industrial Area - 1 Sector 3,4

Bawana Industrial Area - 1 Sector 1,2

Bawana JJ Colony

Sanoth

New Sanoth

Depot Station

Bhorgarh Village

Anaj Mandi Narela

Narela DDA Sports Complex

Narela

Narela Sector 5

Kundli

Nathpur