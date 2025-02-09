Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Govt Has Taken Note of 'Objections' on US Treatment of Indian Deportees: Union Minister Khattar

Published 23:52 IST, February 9th 2025

Govt Has Taken Note of 'Objections' on US Treatment of Indian Deportees: Union Minister Khattar

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar said government has taken note of the "objections" over the manner in which illegal Indian immigrants were deported.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar | Image: ANI

Bhopal: Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the government has taken note of the "objections raised by everyone" over the manner in which illegal Indian immigrants were recently deported from the US.

There has been an uproar over the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants by the US in handcuffs during their 40-hour flight onboard a military aircraft.

The US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar on February 5.

India on Friday said it has registered concerns with the US over the deportation of illegal immigrants in shackles and conveyed that this kind of treatment could have been avoided.

Khattar said, "America has deported people (to India) earlier also. This time, everyone had objections to the method, it (objection) has been registered and the issue will be resolved by talks. This issue is not good for any country and the government will discuss it further after giving due thought." There has been a constant demand that deportation (of illegal immigrants) be carried out, the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs said.

"There is a formality for it (deportation), it also has its own sensitivity as to when to do it, how to do it and in what manner," he said.

During the press conference here, the minister was asked that when the US can deport people, why illegal migrants from neighbouring Bangladesh, who are an economic burden on India, are not being sent back.

Khattar said this is a serious problem and the people should not go to any country illegally.

"Whether our people go or people from other countries come here, when such things happen, all countries engage in deportation. We have also deported many people from Assam," he said.

During the press conference, Khattar also informed about highlights of the General Budget for 2025-26 recently presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. 

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:52 IST, February 9th 2025

Recommended

Warm and Sunny Day In Delhi, But Air Quality Takes A Hit
India News
Our Eternal Values Key To Solving All Problems: Bihar Guv
India News
Two Men Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident In J-K’s Rajouri
India News
Superman Actor’s 2005 James Bond Audition Tape Leaked Online | Watch
Entertainment News
Oscars To Make It Mandatory For Films To Mention Their AI Usage: Report
Entertainment News
Rajnath Singh Meets Defence Ministers of Fiji And South Sudan
India News
Lyon Pleases New Coach Fonseca With Fine Attacking Display In 4-0 Win\
SportFit
40 Arrested in Bangladesh After Violence at Awami League Leader's House
World News
Manipur CM N Biren Singh Resigns, Submits Letter to Governor | LIVE
India News
Rohit Sharma Produces A Masterclass As India Defeat England In 2nd ODI
SportFit
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: