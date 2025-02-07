Several Fall Ill Allegedly Due To E. coli Bacteria After Consuming Contaminated Water In Greater Noida Society

Noida: Several residents of a Greater Noida society have fallen ill after allegedly consuming contaminated water. According to reports, residents in the society have been falling ill for the past few days with complaints such as stomach ache, diarrhoea, vomiting, and nausea.

The problem is prevailing in Supertech Ecovillage 1 in Greater Noida West. Following this incident, several health camps have been set up in the society to test and treat residents.

The development took place when residents started discussing about the problem in the WhatsApp groups. Following this, Gautam Buddh Nagar health department swung into action and set up health check camps with 24x7 ambulance services.

Reports suggest that the health authorities have found the presence of E. Coli virus in the water.

What is E. coli virus?

E. coli is a bacteria which is found in water, food, intestines of human being and animals. Though the bacteria is harmless in nature, however, some mutations of the bacteria can make people fall sick.