  • Gujarat High Court Chief Justice’s Two iPhones Stolen at Dehradun Wedding; Probe Underway

Published 07:36 IST, January 31st 2025

Gujarat High Court Chief Justice’s Two iPhones Stolen at Dehradun Wedding; Probe Underway

Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal’s two iPhones were stolen recently during a wedding ceremony in Dehradun.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal’s two iPhones were stolen recently during a wedding ceremony in Dehradun. | Image: Pexels

Dehradun: Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal’s two iPhones were stolen recently during a wedding ceremony in Dehradun. The incident occurred on January 26 on Mussoorie Road, and a first information report (FIR) has been filed at the Rajpur Police Station.

Reports indicate that one of the stolen phones was registered in the name of Chief Justice Agarwal, while the other belonged to Gujarat High Court Registrar General.

The theft took place between 4:45 PM and 5:15 PM while Chief Justice Agarwal was attending the wedding at Foothill Garden on Mussoorie Road.

Moolchand Tyagi, Registrar General of Ahmedabad, stated that despite a search by local police, the phones have yet to be recovered.

“I request you to kindly register the complaint and take necessary action to recover the stolen mobile phones of Her Ladyship. I am willing to fully cooperate with the investigation,” Tyagi said. He also provided details of the phone models and their contact numbers to aid the investigation.

Agarwal, who was appointed Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court on July 23, 2023, is currently being supported by the police as they continue their investigation. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage in an effort to identify the thief.

