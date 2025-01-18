Search icon
  News /
  India News /
  • Gujarat Shocker: Teen In Relationship With Minor Gets Pregnant, Throws Foetus Near Drain

Published 23:49 IST, January 18th 2025

Gujarat Shocker: Teen In Relationship With Minor Gets Pregnant, Throws Foetus Near Drain

In a shocking incident in Surat, Gujarat, a foetus was found abandoned near a drain amidst an empty cigarette packet, balloons, and dust.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Gujarat Shocker: Teen In Relationship With Minor Gets Pregnant, Throws Foetus Near Drain | Image: PTI

Ahmedabad: In a shocking incident in Surat, Gujarat, a foetus was found abandoned near a drain amidst an empty cigarette packet, balloons, and dust. Carrion-eating birds circled the area, drawing attention. A group of children, noticing the scene, threw stones to chase away the birds and discovered the body, prompting them to alert authorities.

The foetus, identified as a girl, was rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors declared it dead.

The incident, which occurred in Surat's Apekshanagar on January 9, led police to a 16-year-old girl during their investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 4, Vijay Singh Gurjar, stated, "Initially, the girl's mother and the person who performed the abortion denied the situation. 

However, the police persisted, and the 16-year-old was taken for a medical examination at the New Civil Hospital, where a doctor confirmed that she had been pregnant." 

Following the investigation, the police officer revealed that the girl, aged 16, had attended school until January 3. 

Upon further questioning, the girl disclosed that she met a 17-year-old boy on Instagram, and they became friends. "They connected through Instagram. The boy, who lived in a rented house in Pandesara, an industrial area of Surat, had physical relations with her, leading to the pregnancy," the police officer explained. 

Upon learning of the pregnancy, the boy fled to his home in Uttar Pradesh and later to Mumbai. "From Mumbai, the boy sent the girl a packet of tablets to terminate the pregnancy. She took two tablets, resulting in a miscarriage at home. She then discarded the foetus," the officer added, quoting the girl. 

The police have collected DNA samples from both the boy and the girl, and the investigation is ongoing. The boy has been detained and will be presented before a Juvenile Justice Board, according to the authorities.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:49 IST, January 18th 2025

